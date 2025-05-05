Justin Tucker Released By Ravens ... As NFL Investigates Alleged Misconduct

Justin Tucker has just been released by the Ravens ... though the Baltimore organization is adamant his departure is strictly due to his between-the-sidelines issues.

General manager Eric DeCosta just announced his team has parted ways with its longtime kicker ... though in a statement, he made no mention of Tucker's alleged misconduct involving massage therapists.

DeCosta called the move "incredibly difficult" ... and explained the shape of their current roster was the reason for moving on from the perennial Pro Bowler.

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult," he said, "and this is one of those instances."

"We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens," he added. "We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in the next chapter of their lives."

While Tucker did struggle on the field in 2024-25 -- he made just 73 percent of his field goal attempts -- his offseason was marred by allegations of misconduct.

Sixteen massage therapists alleged he behaved inappropriately during sessions between 2012-2016. The accusations were so numerous, the NFL actually opened up an investigation into the matter.

Tucker, though, has insisted he committed no wrongdoing ... releasing multiple denials. His wife, too, said in a statement in February she believes her husband and supports him "fully."

Tucker made eight All-Pro teams during his time with the Ravens ... and was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.