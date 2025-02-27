Justin Tucker's Wife Breaks Silence on Misconduct Allegations

Justin Tucker's wife is speaking out on the disturbing allegations made against the All-Pro kicker ... saying she is standing firmly in his corner through it all.

The Baltimore Ravens star has been accused by 16 massage therapists of acting inappropriately during sessions from 2012-2016 ... which sparked an NFL investigation.

Tucker has adamantly denied any wrongdoing ... and this week, his wife, Amanda, broke her silence on the matter.

"The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family," Amanda said in a statement to OutKick. "I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully."

Tucker also doubled down in another denial ... saying he's devastated by the claims while also issuing an apology to anyone who felt anything short of "respected and valued as a professional" during his treatments.

"I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being," Tucker said.

He also addressed the claims he was not welcomed back to any establishment he attended ... saying it's simply not true.

"Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years. I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."