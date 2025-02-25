Ravens General Manager Calls Justin Tucker Allegations 'Serious & Concerning'

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

The Baltimore Ravens are breaking their silence on the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Justin Tucker ... with the team's General Manager sailing the number of claims against their star kicker "serious and concerning."

Eric DeCosta met with reporters Tuesday morning ahead of the NFL Combine ... where they peppered him with questions on the JT situation -- in light of 16 masseuses coming forward to claim Tucker was inappropriate with them over the years.

"We're fortunate the league is doing an investigation," DeCosta said. "We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we'll make our decisions based on that."

The 53-year-old confirmed reports the NFL is currently on the ground in Baltimore conducting their investigation into the All-Pro kicker. The GM also told the media he met with investigators.

DeCosta also revealed the team was unaware of the troubling allegations before the Baltimore Banner released an article detailing the experiences of six masseuses who allegedly had sessions with the 35-year-old ranging from 2012 to 2016.

After the story was published ... Tucker released a statement on the situation, calling the accusations "unequivocally false."

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session," Tucker said.

"I would never intend to offend or hurt anyone, ever. As a matter of principle, I respect when individuals come forward to report misconduct of any kind. I support a process that allows claims to be properly investigated."