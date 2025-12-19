Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Shares Top 10 Singers List, 'Whites Allowed'

I'll Allow 'Whites' On My Top 10 Singers List

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared his thoughts on the "Top 10 singers" of all-time ... and made sure to emphasize how white guys are good enough to make the cut.

The athlete shared a pic of his list on Friday ... which also laid out his criteria: only men (female ranking will be separate, we can't wait for that), no bands, Michael Jackson "before white," no country genre and "whites allowed."

He also noted "incriminating charges matter" in determining his honors.

So ... with those complex guidelines in place, let's check out his 10 best singers (just bangers), that includes non-country white guys:

"Black Michael J." takes the throne ... with Prince right behind at No. 2.

Then, in no particular order, Humphrey lists Justin "Beiber," Usher, Bruno Mars, Drake Chris Brown, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, "Ozzie" Osbourne, Elvis Presley and T-Pain.

Yes, that's actually 12 ... and apparently Brown's history didn't fall under "incriminating charges."

After giving it some more thought, Humphrey later sandwiched Marvin Gaye between Elvis and T-Pain ... and added Justin Timberlake, Luther Vandross and James Brown deserve honorable mentions.

His followers not laughed not only at his picks, but also the fact that he had to blatantly point out that he would consider Caucasians as worthy candidates.