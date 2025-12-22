DK Metcalf Suspended For Confrontation With Lions Fan

DK Metcalf has been hit with a hefty punishment for his role in an altercation with a Detroit Lions supporter on Sunday ... with the NFL suspending the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver two games.

The penalty was announced on Monday -- the league said the ban was for "conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan."

New angle just dropped of the DK Metcalf incident



(IG: alexhamed3) pic.twitter.com/lgPPQ1PfXt — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 22, 2025 @BussinWTB

The NFL noted Metcalf's actions violated policy ... specifying, "players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and ... if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that it constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable."

As it stands, Metcalf's regular season is over -- but the wide receiver will be able to appeal the ban.

As we previously reported, the fan claims he simply called DK by his full name ... but Metcalf's circle told Chad Johnson something much worse was uttered during the interaction -- racial slurs and the c-word.