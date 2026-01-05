Priest Blesses Steelers Field W/ Holy Water Before Missed Kick, Crazy Win Over Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win to make the NFL playoffs, and their supporters pulled out all the stops to make that happen ... with a Priest literally blessing the field with Holy Water before the SNF game!!!!!

What ultimately happened will surely test even the most staunch of atheists ... 'cause the Ravens missed a 44-yard field goal in the closing moments of the game, in the end zone that was blessed!

The Holy Water blessing took place before the Ravens-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, where Father Maximilian Maxwell was seen issuing the blessings.

The Steelers had a priest bless the field with holy water pregame



The blessing took place in the exact same endzone that the Ravens missed the kick



pic.twitter.com/adY06QgB0U — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 5, 2026 @barstoolsports

If you're unfamiliar, Holy Water's meant to protect against evil and spiritually cleanse and bless people, places, and objects.

And, it worked!

The Ravens had a chance to steal the win and stamp themselves a ticket to the postseason ... but Baltimore kicker, rookie Tyler Loop, missed what would've been the game-winning 44-yard kick.

Playoffs for the Steelers. Cancun for the Ravens.

Loop -- Ravens' sixth round pick in the '25 NFL Draft -- explained he "mishit the ball," and while kickers sometimes miss kicks, he said ... "for that to happen tonight sucks."

Steelers fans, rather than blaming Loop, credited the priest ... with one saying, "The priest just became the top free agent in the NFL."