Steelers Legend Brett Keisel Hopes T.J. Watt Recovers Quickly, We Need Him!

We Need You Out There, Buddy!!!

T.J. Watt's sudden lung issue freaked out a lot of people, including Steelers legend Brett "Da Beard" Keisel, who tells TMZ Sports he's hoping for a quick and full recovery so the defensive monster can return to the field ASAP!!

We spoke with the two-time Super Bowl champion this week ... shortly after Watt had surgery on his partially collapsed lung following a dry needling treatment at the Steelers' practice facility.

Watt -- former NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- will miss at least the December 15 "Monday Night Football" matchup ... and Keisel has his fingers crossed his recovery doesn't take too long, while still prioritizing his full health.

"That is a scary thing -- your lungs, so I'm just hoping he has a very speedy recovery. We need him out there," Keisel said.

Keisel said the team has nice linebacker depth with players like Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith ... but noted Watt makes a difference in damn near every game -- and they need that for the playoffs.

"T.J. is a game wrecker! I can probably name 15 games that he has won pretty much making big plays on his own. We definitely need a guy like that back on the field, and hopefully he heals up quick and can get back there and finish things out."

Keisel knows what he's talkin' about. He was part of the dynamic 2000s Steelers defense with teammates Troy Polamalu and James Harrison. Keisel secured 30 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown during his 13 seasons with Steel City.

Since retirement, Keisel has been enjoyin' life -- including this recent opportunity to become a wedding officiant at the Professional Bull Riders event "Till Dirt Do Us Part" on Valentine's Day next year.

Yes ... Keisel, 47, will be marrying eight lucky couples who submit a video ... right on the dirt in the PPG Paints Arena, something he's looking forward to and might consider doing again.

"I've never done anything like that, but I'd definitely be open to it in the future," Keisel said.