Cam Skattebo Walking Again After Gruesome Ankle Injury, 'God Is Good'

Cam Skattebo is a happy man Wednesday morning -- the New York Giants running back showed the world he is up and walking again after suffering a gruesome ankle injury two months ago.

The Giants rookie shared the update with his fans on Instagram ... publishing a clip of himself strolling into the team facility without the assistance of a scooter or a boot.

"God is good man," Skattebo said. "Just want to say thank you to everybody that supported, man. We getting back let's go."

It's a lovely sight for Giants fans currently enduring yet another losing season, with the team coming out of the bye week with a 2-10 record.

Cam suffered the injury back in Week 8 ... with his ankle facing the wrong way after getting taken to the ground by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

Despite the ailment, it hasn't stopped the 23-year-old from having some fun with his free time. Skattebo hit up Madison Square Garden to watch WWE's "Monday Night Raw" ... even finding himself in on some of the action.

The Arizona State alum has also done some livestreaming ... during which he did a shoey after hitting 10,000 subs on Twitch.

