Ex-NYG Star Urges Jaxson Dart to Start Sliding, Avoid Big Hits After Concussion

Play video content TMZSports.com

The NY Giants need franchise QB Jaxson Dart on the football field ... and that's why former star running back Brandon Jacobs is imploring the young player to SLIDE!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the two-time Super Bowl winner earlier this week after Dart took another hard hit during Big Blue's November 9th game against the Chicago Bears, forcing him out of the game with a concussion.

It was the fourth time Dart was forced into the infamous blue medical tent ... and while Jacobs loves JD's mobility and playmaking ability, he's pleading with the rookie to learn how to avoid big hits.

"You gotta get down, man. You gotta learn how to slide, you gotta learn how to get out of bounds when it's necessary. This is not a tough-guy sport for you to be running, running into people, trying to truck people," Jacobs said.

"Just taking that type of beating all game long is never gonna be in his favor. Never gonna be in our team's favor!"

Of course, Dart isn't the only significant injury the Giants have sustained on offense.

Jacobs also touched on the gruesome injury -- a dislocated ankle -- that took out star rookie RB Cam Skattebo in late October, offering some running back-to-running back advice to the 23-year-old.

"Listen to the doctors," Brandon said, "and don't try to do more than what you are supposed to do."