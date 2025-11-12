Brandon Jacobs Says Antonio Pierce Is Right Coach To Replace Fired Brian Daboll

Play video content TMZSports.com

The N.Y. Giants need a coach, and former star RB Brandon Jacobs believes he's got the guy who will return the G-men to their Super Bowl-winning ways -- Antonio Pierce!

TMZ Sports talked to the former Giants running back, as the team begins its hunt to replace Brian Daboll ... after their eighth loss of the season on Sunday.

Jacobs says his former teammate, Pierce, with whom he won Super Bowl XLII, is the ideal choice for the high-pressure gig, believing AP's grit and toughness are exactly what the Giants need.

Pierce, of course, has some head coaching experience ... he was the HC for the Las Vegas Raiders.

"In my opinion, I think the Giants have to bring people in that was part of that dominating era," Jacobs told us.

"I think Antonio Pierce will be a great fit for the Giants. They know him well, he knows the city well, he can be something for the young players to learn what not to do, what to do, how to be a professional in New York."

Jacobs is willing to help, too. In fact, Brandon says he'd happily join Pierce's staff as an assistant coach.

"At any level, I would love to be a part of it. I think that's more like a position coach or maybe helping with scouting or something in that nature," Jacobs said. "Not necessarily be a head coach 'cause I don't think I wanna do that."

Brandon added ... "I would love to be a part of the franchise and help them build."

Jacobs isn't the only one to throw Pierce's name out there ... but he's far from the only potential candidate.

The Giants have some talent, including a young, electric quarterback -- and with the team being in NYC (yes, Jersey, technically, we know) -- there's a long list of potential suitors, including all-time great, Bill Belichick.

Belichick, who won two Super Bowls as Giants coordinator decades ago, is in the midst of his first season in Chapel Hill, where he's the UNC head coach. Despite being tied up with another job, many believe BB could make one last run in the National Football League.

So, good idea to hire Bill?

Jacobs definitely isn't opposed.