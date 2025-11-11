Rashad Jennings Says Giants Could Hire Ex-Team DC Steve Spagnuolo As Head Coach

Play video content TMZSports.com

Everyone from Jon Gruden to Lane Kiffin's names have been bandied about in the wake of the Giants' firing Brian Daboll ... but former G-Men running back Rashad Jennings has his eye on another potential head coach with ties to the team -- Steve Spagnuolo!

"Out of all the coaches that have coached, I wouldn't be surprised if they asked Spags to come back to lock down that defense and get an offensive-minded coordinator to take over the offense," Jennings told Babcock, referencing the former Giants defensive coordinator (and briefly interim HC).

"But, you know, sky's the limit for them guys," Rashad added, alluding to the young talent on the Giants roster, including Cam Skattebo ... who is expecting to return to the field next season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury against the Eagles late last month.

In fact, Jennings could end up coaching Skatt.

"I'm not sure what [the Giants are] going to do, but I'll tell you what," the retired halfback said ... "I'm putting this out there. If anybody's looking for a good running back coach," RJ told us, throwing his name in the hat.

Rashad hasn't coached before, but says it's something that's been on his mind, and he believes now is the right time.

"I've been looking about getting into coaching for a very long time. I've been considering it now that I'm married, have a kid, I'm settled, I can hold still in one spot."

"I tell everyone I wasn't the most skillful. Because of that, I'm appreciative. I had to learn the art, truly, to be a great runner. To be a great running back, and there's a lot of skills that I can give and teach," Rashad said.