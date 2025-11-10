NY Giants Fire Head Coach Brian Daboll

The New York Giants have fired head coach Brian Daboll ... just a day after the team's latest devastating 4th quarter collapse.

According to reports, the G-Men axed the 4th year coach ... who wraps up his tenure in the Big Apple with a 20-40-1 record.

The firing comes after the Giants blew another two-possession game in Chicago ... losing 24-20, despite being up by 10 points in the 4th.

After he was hired in January 2022, Daboll got off to a strong start, leading the NYG to a 9-7-1 record in his first season at the helm, even winning a road playoff game against the Vikings in Minnesota.

It was all downhill from there. The team went 6-11 in 2023, and 3-14 in 2024. After Sunday's loss, the team fell to 2-8 this season.

The ugly record doesn't even begin to explain how bad things have been.

Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka has been named Interim Head Coach.

General Manager Joe Schoen, for the time being, remains in power.