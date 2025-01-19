Former NFL Star Brandon Jacobs Believes H.S. Star Son Brayden Will Be NFL Standout

Play video content TMZSports.com

High school football star Brayden Jacobs committed to Clemson, and his dad, 2x Super Bowl champ Brandon Jacobs couldn’t be prouder ... and tells TMZ Sports his boy's success has only just begun!

Brandon -- who played nine seasons for the New York Giants -- says he's been training Brayden since he was seven ... 'cause his son always wanted to be a football player.

And, BJ is off to an impressive start.

The Milton H.S. offensive tackle is physically imposing (and we ain't kidding), standing 6'7", and weighing north of 300 lbs. at just 18 years old. But, it's not just his height and weight ... Brayden can block his ass off. In fact, he was graded a 95 (out of 100) by 247 Sports.

Jacobs has been a much-coveted prospect across college football. He's received over 25 offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Texas.

He ultimately chose the Tigers.

"It's exciting," Brandon told us. "It's good to sit back and watch his process."

Brandon believes that once Brayden finishes his college career with Clemson, he’ll be a top NFL draft pick and "absolutely" succeed in the pros, thanks to his size, speed, and skill set.

"He's ready," Brandon said, "and has been training for these moments. I can't wait to see what he turns into."

Brandon, who rushed for 60 TDs over his standout career, also has a second son, 14-year-old Quinn, a defensive lineman who is set to graduate in 2028.