A.J. Brown, Author Jim Murphy Meet After Viral Sideline Book Moment

A.J. Brown's gone from reading Jim Murphy's words to hearing them in person ... the Philadelphia Eagles superstar just had a face-to-face meeting with his favorite author!!

The get-together happened on Friday at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex -- less than a week after Brown sent the internet into a tizzy for reading Murphy's "Inner Excellence" on the bench of Philadelphia's 22-10 playoff win over Green Bay.

AJ Brown met with Jim Murphy, the author of the book Inner Excellence today at the Eagles Novacare Complex for an interview with ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio.

Murphy was reportedly in the building for an interview about Brown's now-viral moment ... and at least one journalist captured them chopping it up in a hallway.

Unclear what the duo talked about -- but you can bet there were thank you's going both ways ... as Brown helped Murphy's book sales skyrocket, while Murphy assisted the wideout on the field.

AJ Brown is reading a book on the sideline? 📚😂



As of Friday, "Inner Excellence" was still crushing it on the charts ... Amazon put it as No. 2 on its most popular sales list.