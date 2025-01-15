Eagles Fan Who Dropped C-Word On Packers Supporter Fired From DEI Consulting Job

The Philadelphia Eagles fan who berated a Packers supporter during Sunday's playoff game is out of the job -- his employer just announced he has been fired as a result of the viral moment.

BCT Partners -- a consulting firm that specializes in DEI services and solutions -- announced the move Tuesday night ... saying project manager Ryan Caldwell's words during the altercation with the female Cheesehead were "highly offensive and misogynistic," which goes against the company's values.

What it's like going to Philly just trying to root for your team...



Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy.... this is not okay



I hate that my fiancé had this happen simply cheering for her team pic.twitter.com/aiHCKzxrSS — Alexander Basara (@Basaraski) January 13, 2025 @Basaraski

The firm decided to cut ties after an internal personnel investigation ... and slammed Caldwell on his way out.

"We condemn our former employee's conduct in the strongest possible terms," BCT Partners said in a statement. "This individual's conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society."

"Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for."

The firm went on to say it offered Caldwell "grace and support" ... as no one should "be remembered for actions taken on our worst day."