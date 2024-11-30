Ohio State & Michigan Football Teams Fight After Game Following Flag Planting

The Ohio State vs. Michigan football game ended in a brawl Saturday ... all because Michigan wanted to play conquering hero on OSU's field.

Here's the deal ... Michigan -- an unranked 6-5 team -- defeated their hated rival, ranked #2 in the country, in a dramatic 13-10 victory.

A fight has broken out between Michigan and Ohio State after The Game pic.twitter.com/XPwdAjfYzN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024 @CFBONFOX

At the game's end, several Michigan players took a flag emblazoned with the yellow Michigan "M" and attempted to plant it in the center of the big crimson "O" at the 50-yard line ... a controversial gesture to say the least.

Welp, the Ohio State University football took it as a personal affront ... and, they rushed out to the 50 to defend their home turf -- pushing, shoving and slugging it out with some of the Michigan team.

Watch the clips taken at the stadium ... it's a full-scale riot down on the field -- with players rushing over and jawing at each other while some even came to blows.

The fight was ultimately broken up -- with cops apparently using pepper spray on several Michigan players ... and, it really marred what should've been a celebratory moment for Michigan and their fans.

Obviously, reaction to the fight is splitting along tribal lines ... with Ohio State fans calling out Michigan for their disrespect and Michigan fans calling out OSU for getting overly emotional.

