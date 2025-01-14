Eagles Fan Who Berated Packers Supporter ID'd, Team Kickstarts Punishment Process

The Eagles have identified the fan who berated a female Packers supporter at Philadelphia's playoff game over the weekend ... and TMZ Sports has learned they've now kickstarted the punishment process for the guy.

Our sources say that just two days after the man in a green Eagles jacket was seen on video unloading on a Packer backer during Philly's 22-10 Wild Card round win ... the team has found out who he is and is currently determining how they want to handle the situation.

What it's like going to Philly just trying to root for your team...



Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy.... this is not okay



I hate that my fiancé had this happen simply cheering for her team pic.twitter.com/aiHCKzxrSS — Alexander Basara (@Basaraski) January 13, 2025 @Basaraski

It seems a ban is on the table ... however, we're told, for now, the Eagles are still evaluating the situation.

The man who posted the footage of the altercation at Lincoln Financial Field, Packers' content creator Alexander Basara, said on his X page the guy called his fiancée "an ugly dumb c***" for no reason other than her preferred team.

Basara was adamant the behavior was "unprovoked" ... and he asked for internet sleuths to help find him.

According to BCT Partners, the fan works for them ... and they promised to investigate the situation to see if they -- like the Eagles -- should take action against him.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone affected by this behavior," the company said in a statement, "and remain committed to fostering a culture of respect for all."