Matthew Stafford's Daughter Battles Illness During Wild Card Game

Matthew Stafford’s toughness clearly got passed down to his daughters ... 'cause his kids braved through illness to watch the Rams' huge Wild Card victory in person on Monday.

The Super Bowl champ's wife, Kelly, documented the whole journey leading up to the playoff contest ... revealing two of her little ones were hospitalized during the Arizona trip.

One of the kids even had an oxygen mask as they made their way to State Farm Stadium for Monday's kickoff ... holding a teddy bear and yelling "Go Rams" as they rode the bus to the venue.

Kelly -- who married the Rams quarterback in 2015 -- shared Instagram photos from inside the stadium a few hours later ... showing her daughter throwing up in an Arizona Cardinals popcorn container during the game.

But, even blowing chunks couldn't stop her from focusing on her dad's big game.

"This girl 💗," Kelly said. "In the middle of her pukes in the bathroom, 'Mommy, are we still winning?'"

"Fun to watch my guy, but damn are we glad that game is over."

After L.A.'s big 27-9 win over the Vikes, the Stafford family joined Pops and the rest of the Rams on a flight back home ... so here's hoping whatever the daughters had isn't contagious.