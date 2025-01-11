LeRoy Butler Reveals Only Two NFC Teams That Can Beat Detroit Lions

Reveals Only Two NFC Teams Can Beat Detroit Lions ...

Play video content TMZSports.com

Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler says there are precisely TWO NFC teams that can defeat the surging Lions squad ... and they just happen to be playing each other this weekend!

"The only two teams can beat Detroit are [the Packers and Eagles]. Nobody else can beat Detroit. No, it's impossible," the Green Bay legend told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

Why?

"Because they have a recipe to do it," LeRoy says.

That recipe?

"Run the football and just don't make mistakes."

FYI, the Packers and Lions played twice this season -- two close games -- that were both won by Detroit (34-31, 24-14). The Eagles and Lions didn't play.

Before either Philly or GB can even think about playing the 15-2 powerhouse Lions, they'll need to emerge victorious against one another on Sunday.

The teams played way back in week one in Sao Paulo, Brazil ... a tight game the Eagles won, 34-29.

Philadelphia is currently a 5-point favorite, give or take, in the game, which will be played in the City of Brotherly Love.

The winner will advance to the Divisional round, where they'll face the winner of the Bucs and Commanders -- with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship game.

Assuming the Lions beat the Rams/Vikings winner that same weekend, that'd set up Butler's matchup between the Eagles/Packers and Lions.