LeRoy Butler Praises Jordan Love, Says Packers Can 'Absolutely' Make Deep Playoff Run

Play video content TMZSports.com

LeRoy Butler is loving what he's seeing from Jordan Love and his former Packers squad so much ... he tells TMZ Sports he can "absolutely" see the team making a deep run in the postseason.

We spoke with the Green Bay legend following the Pack's upset win over the Chiefs at Lambeau Field ... and he made it crystal clear to us that he's fired up about his old team's potential.

"We're so excited for Jordan Love," Butler said ... before adding, "Listen, he's on fire."

Butler then actually sent a thank you message to the New York Jets ... believing they did his Packers a favor by acquiring Aaron Rodgers in an offseason trade.

"See, now it's a band," Butler said of the Love-led Packers. "Not just a solo act. That's the difference."

Butler tells us he thinks the Packers' hot streak -- which now includes wins in four of their last five games -- will continue ... explaining he thinks the roster is too young to be affected by potential trap games or treacherous road matchups.