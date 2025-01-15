Eagles Fan's Ex-Employer Slams 'Dumb C***' Remark, Condemns Social Media Backlash

Play video content

The Eagles fan who berated a female Packers supporter in Philly is officially out of a job ... with the hotheads' now-former employer calling out his behavior ... while also knocking people who have trashed their business online!

TMZ Sports spoke to BCT Partners co-founders Lawrence Hibbert and Dr. Randal Pinkett -- who appeared on Season 4 of The Apprentice -- who slammed ex-project manager Ryan Caldwell for his actions in a now-viral video where he called the Green Bay fan a "dumb ugly c***."

"I can't say enough about how abhorrent the behavior that we observed was and how upset I was in seeing someone who was at the time associated with our company displaying that kind of behavior," Pinkett said.

Lawrence and Randall said they immediately knew it was Caldwell after watching the clip -- and they launched an investigation "as quickly as they could."

"It was a deliberative process. It was an expeditious process, and we believe it was a fair process."

While the company itself obviously did nothing wrong ... BCT found itself under intense social media scrutiny once people discovered where Ryan worked. As they celebrate 25 years of operation, Hibbert said the last 24-48 hours have been "really difficult."

"It hurts," he said. "But we also believe that we can stand on our track record, and we wanted to take these opportunities to affirm the fact that we can still, even in the difficult times, we're going to operate on our value system, doing what we believe is right."

Pinkett slammed some of the comments being made online ... describing a select few as "vile."

"That's the problem with the culture that we've created in which we find ourselves is, that there's no room for grace. There's no room, there's just two extremes, either you're okay or you are canceled."

"We believe there's a middle ground that we can recover from mistakes, we can learn and we can grow. We believe that Mr. Caldwell can learn and grow, but we believe that our society can also learn and grow."