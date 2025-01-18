Bills Legend Andre Reed Expects Weather To Impact Ravens, 'Lamar Doesn't Like The Cold'

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Buffalo Bills' best player this weekend might just be Mother Nature -- because according to Andre Reed, the freezing temps could help his former team tremendously against the Ravens.

The massive playoff matchup will go down on Sunday at Orchard Park -- where weather experts are predicting temperatures to be in the teens.

While both squads are relatively familiar with that kind of chill -- Reed told TMZ Sports on Friday he thinks it'll benefit Buffalo far more.

"Lamar [Jackson] doesn't like the cold," the ex-Bills wideout said. "I know that. Josh Allen kind of relishes in it. So, we'll just have to see."

Buffalo and Baltimore actually faced off earlier this year ... and the Ravens smoked their AFC rival, 35-10. But, the action all took place on a warm September evening -- not a frigid winter afternoon in Western New York.

Reed thinks it all could play such a role, he told us it might end up being "80 percent" of the reason why one team loses and the other wins.

Either way, Reed told us he thinks it'll be close ... predicting a 27-24 score.

Play video content TMZSports.com