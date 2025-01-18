Joe Theismann Says Jayden Daniels Should Be In NFL MVP Conversation

Play video content TMZSports.com

Forget Rookie of the Year, Joe Theismann tells TMZ Sports Jayden Daniels might just be the NFL's MVP!!

The former Washington quarterback shoveled praise on the Commanders' current signal-caller during a sit-down with us this week ... saying the 22-year-old truly should be in consideration for the league's highest honor.

"Obviously I think he's a runaway choice for Rookie of the Year," Joe told us, "but I keep saying, 'Why not let him be considered for an MVP as well?' He's had that kind of year."

Daniels' numbers -- especially considering this is just his rookie season -- have been spectacular. In the regular season, he logged 3,568 passing yards with 25 TDs and just nine interceptions. He dominated on the ground too, running for 891 yards and another six TDs.

The noise from the @Commanders fans for Jayden Daniels' first career Playoff TD

The stats aren't quite on the same level as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson -- so he likely won't win the MVP ... but with or without the hardware, Theismann's clearly enamored with his game.

"If you were to write down 10 things you want in a quarterback," he said, "he checks every box. I'm excited for him. He's a great kid, too."

Daniels will have the chance to wow Theismann and football fans even further this weekend ... as Washington will travel to Detroit to play in the playoffs' Divisional Round.

The Commanders are heavy underdogs ... but Joe told us if they can control time of possession -- and Daniels continues "to be magical" -- they'll have a chance.

