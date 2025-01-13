Malik Nabers Goes Wild During Jayden Daniels' Game-Winning Drive

Malik Nabers isn't gonna let a division rivalry stop him from cheering for his friend and former teammate ... 'cause the Giants star was losing it in the stands after Jayden Daniels led his Commanders to a huge playoff victory!!

Nabers and fellow ex-LSU receiver/Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr. hit up Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the Commanders' Wild Card matchup with the Buccaneers ... and even though N.Y. and Washington go together like oil and water, the two set aside their employers for a night to cheer on their buddy.

Their presence was understandable ... as it was the biggest game of Daniels' fresh career -- and he delivered by helping Washington secure its first postseason win since the 2005 season.

Despite being the center of the G-Men's offense, the 21-year-old rookie looked like every Commanders fan last night watching Zane Gonzalez's game-winning field goal doink off the upright and in.

After realizing the bounce worked in their favor, Nabers celebrated alongside all the Commanders fans.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Roll 'em 5's out," he said.

Nabers, Thomas and Daniels met outside the stadium postgame to grab a quick flick before the 24-year-old signal caller turned his attention to next week's date with the Detroit Lions.

With the win, the 2024 first-round draft pick became the 12th rookie QB to win an NFL playoff game -- joining the likes of C.J. Stroud, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger.