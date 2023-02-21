LSU Star Receiver Malik Nabers Arrested, Booked On Weapons Charge
LSU Star Malik Nabers Arrested In Louisiana ... Booked On Weapons Charge
2/21/2023 2:44 PM PT
LSU star wide receiver Malik Nabers -- who caught 72 passes in 14 games for the Tigers last season -- has been arrested in Louisiana, TMZ Sports has confirmed.
According to authorities, the 19-year-old was taken into custody by the New Orleans Police Dept. on Monday ... and booked on a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.
Police records show he was released on Tuesday.
NOLA.com reports Nabers was initially stopped by police on Bourbon Street after they said they saw an "L-shaped object" in the football player's pocket.
A spokesperson for LSU told ESPN the school is still receiving information on the case ... but Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is aware of the arrest.
Nabers -- a four-star recruit out of high school -- played as a true freshman in 2021 ... but broke out in his sophomore season this past year, logging 1,017 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 195-pound wideout ended up leading the team in both catches and yards ... and is expected to be one of the team's best players in 2023.