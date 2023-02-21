LSU Star Receiver Malik Nabers Arrested, Booked On Weapons Charge

LSU star wide receiver Malik Nabers -- who caught 72 passes in 14 games for the Tigers last season -- has been arrested in Louisiana, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old was taken into custody by the New Orleans Police Dept. on Monday ... and booked on a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.

Police records show he was released on Tuesday.

NOLA.com reports Nabers was initially stopped by police on Bourbon Street after they said they saw an "L-shaped object" in the football player's pocket.

A spokesperson for LSU told ESPN the school is still receiving information on the case ... but Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is aware of the arrest.

Nabers -- a four-star recruit out of high school -- played as a true freshman in 2021 ... but broke out in his sophomore season this past year, logging 1,017 receiving yards and three touchdowns.