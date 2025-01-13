London Fletcher Wowed By Jayden Daniels ... 'We're Witnessing Something Special!!!'

Play video content TMZ.com

Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to their first postseason win in 6,495 days on Sunday, but he might just be getting started ... so says former team captain and current radio broadcaster London Fletcher, who tells TMZ Sports he truly thinks the QB can go into Detroit and get it done this weekend!!

We spoke with Fletcher following the Commanders' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... and naturally, he sang the No. 2 overall pick's praises for his ability to get the team in the right direction in just his rookie year.

"There's times where they mentioned him with Hall of Famers," Fletcher said. "The Peyton Mannings, the Tom Bradys, the Drew Brees with some of the things that he's accomplished ... and it wasn't them accomplishing these things as rookies, these guys accomplished these things later in their careers."

While some may say comparing him to some of the best quarterbacks the league has ever seen is a bit premature, Fletcher said no moment looked too big for Daniels in his playoff debut.

"Last night, at that ball game, there were a number of plays that he made, throws, scrambles, extending the plays and making throws down the field. It is just like, wow, we're witnessing something special," he said.

The high of winning the team's first playoff game in over a decade will be short-lived ... as the Commanders now face the number-one seed in the NFC -- the Detroit Lions.

The 49-year-old believes it will come down to the defense if the Commanders stand any shot at winning the game ... but if they can keep it close, he likes their chances.