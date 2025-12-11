T.J. Watt Hospitalized With Lung Issue, Game Status Unknown

T.J. Watt experienced a health scare at the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice facility on Wednesday ... and was hospitalized with a lung issue.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten shared the concerning news on Thursday, stating the linebacker is at a medical facility for further medical evaluation after experiencing "discomfort" during practice.

"He will not be at practice on Thursday," Lauten said, "and his status for Monday night's game vs. Miami is in question."

Of course, Watt -- the Steelers' first-round pick in 2017 -- has also battled significant injuries throughout his career, including a pectoral tear in 2022.

If Watt cannot play on Monday, it would be another blow for the Steelers, who are currently battling for a strong playoff position in the AFC North. A win over the Dolphins will give them a good boost.

Watt -- the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- is the heartbeat of the Steelers defense. In just 13 games, the 31-year-old has recorded 7 sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles.

He's widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in the league, holding several Steelers and NFL records, including tying Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a single season (22.5).