NFL's Myles Jack Fell From Second-Story Window Before Gun Arrest, Cops Say
Former NFL player Myles Jack was arrested after a bizarre incident at a home in Texas on Tuesday ... when cops say the linebacker broke out of a second-story window and fell to the ground before being taken into custody.
According to the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a welfare concern around 5:40 AM ... and when they got to the scene, gunshots were heard inside the residence.
Officers established a perimeter and evacuated other homes in the area ... and said at one point in the incident, they observed a man later identified as 30-year-old Jack break a window, climb out, and plummet to the ground.
Jack was taken into custody at 7:12 AM and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries he suffered from the fall.
Cops noted no other individuals were in the home at the time of the incident.
Jack is being charged with "deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm," a third-degree felony ... and "discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities," a misdemeanor.
Jack was a second-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 ... and later joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.