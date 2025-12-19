NFL's Myles Jack Fell From Second-Story Window Before Gun Arrest, Cops Say

Former NFL player Myles Jack was arrested after a bizarre incident at a home in Texas on Tuesday ... when cops say the linebacker broke out of a second-story window and fell to the ground before being taken into custody.

According to the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a welfare concern around 5:40 AM ... and when they got to the scene, gunshots were heard inside the residence.

Officers established a perimeter and evacuated other homes in the area ... and said at one point in the incident, they observed a man later identified as 30-year-old Jack break a window, climb out, and plummet to the ground.

Jack was taken into custody at 7:12 AM and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries he suffered from the fall.

Cops noted no other individuals were in the home at the time of the incident.

Jack is being charged with "deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm," a third-degree felony ... and "discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities," a misdemeanor.