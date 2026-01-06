John Harbaugh Out As Ravens Head Coach ... After 18 Seasons

John Harbaugh is the Baltimore Ravens head coach nevermore ... with reports stating he's been fired after 18 seasons.

The news broke just minutes ago ... and even though there have been rumblings all season that a change could come on the Baltimore sidelines, it's still pretty shocking.

Harbaugh racked up 180 regular-season wins during his time with the Ravens ... and went 13-11 in the postseason -- including a Super Bowl XLVII victory over his brother Jim's San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

Harbaugh even won Coach of the Year in 2019.

Even though he was one of the most tenured coaches in the NFL, there were talks he was coaching for his job against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 with a playoff spot on the line.

Ravens great Jamal Lewis said that much to TMZ Sports last week ... but at the time, he thought that kind of pressure would be a good thing.

Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about Harbaugh's status after Sunday's devastating loss ... and he did not use the opportunity to throw his support behind the only head coach he's ever had in the league.