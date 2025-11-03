Chargers' Daiyan Henley Emotional Over Brother Jabari's Death

Play video content LA Chargers

Two days after Chargers LB Daiyan Henley's brother, Jabari "Baby Uiie" Henley, was shot and killed in Los Angeles ... he took the field Sunday for the team's matchup against the Titans -- saying "I felt like I needed to do this for my family."

Henley spoke with the media for the first time since the tragic news broke, saying as traumatic as the last 48 hours were for him, he had a job to do.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Everything hit me pretty hard," he said. "One thing I will say is no like secret what I've been dealing with this whole year. So it's been a long ride for me since the beginning of the season."

"So I mean this game and what I'm going through right now, as big as it is, I feel like I just had to handle my job and get back to the fam as soon as I can."

Despite everything on his mind, Henley went out and had himself a game. The 25-year-old tallied nine total tackles and a sack on Cam Ward, which saw him immediately drop to his knees and look up to the sky.

"I just wanted to talk to my brother one more time," Henley said. "It was just an emotional moment for me just to be able to make a play on a day like this."

The third-year vet made sure to shout out his teammates and coaches for being by his side since he got the news ... including Denzel Perryman, NaVorro Bowman, and HC Jim Harbaugh.

"I wasn't going to let them down, I wasn't going to let my family down," he said.