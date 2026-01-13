Texans QB C.J. Stroud Trolls Steelers Fans After Playoff Loss, 'You Mad?'

C.J. Stroud didn’t just beat the Steelers on the scoreboard -- he got the last laugh, too.

The Texans’ QB trolled supporters of the black and gold hard after Houston’s 30-6 playoff win Monday night ... jogging off the field with a grin and shouting “You mad?” while laughing as boos rained down from the stands.

Ice cold.

"You mad!" 😂



C.J. Stroud trolling Steelers fans after the Texans' Wild Card win 👀 pic.twitter.com/PAfLJ4WBfI — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2026 @espn

Video of the scene shows Stroud soaking it all in as he heads toward the Acrisure Stadium tunnel, clearly enjoying the hostile environment after carving up the Steelers on their own turf.

Fans were hot ... but Stroud kept cool, flashing a smile.

After all, there was a lot to be happy about. He notched his third playoff win in as many seasons ... as the Texans scored 23 points unanswered points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory in what could be Aaron Rodgers' final game in the NFL.

The moment instantly lit up social media, with Texans fans loving the swagger and Steelers fans, well ... proving his point in the replies.

To be fair, Stroud earned the right to talk. The third-year star played a solid game, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown to silence a raucous crowd -- and punching Houston’s ticket to the next round, where they'll face the New England Patriots.