C.J. Stroud Not Shocked By Daniel Jones' Play, Reminds Him Of Mayfield Resurgence

Daniel Jones' breakout season with the Colts isn't surprising everyone -- 'cause Texans star C.J. Stroud tells TMZ Sports sometimes all a good player needs is a change in scenery!

We recently spoke with the Pro Bowl quarterback about the Colts' signal caller ... who, after years with the Giants -- many of them a struggle -- is playing at an MVP-type level in Indianapolis.

"I think Daniel is a very talented guy, he's put a lot of good things on tape. When you build what you see in Indy with Jonathan Taylor, their offensive line, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, [Michael] Pittman, they got pieces around him, to help him, to take a lot of the load off him," Stroud said.

Of course, Jones is one of the biggest and best stories in the NFL. The Jones-led Colts are 7-1, thanks in large part to his 13 touchdown passes (to only 3 picks) and a 71+% completion percentage.

C.J. says Jones' story reminds him of star quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield ... who was the first overall pick in 2018, before struggling for four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, before reviving his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Guys who were early picks that you know didn't really pan out on the first teams, and they figure it out when they get people who believe in him, they get people who want to see them succeed, and I think you see that in Indy," Stroud said.

"I think [Jones] is doing great. Hopefully, they don't do it against us."

The Texans will face the Colts on November 30 and January 4.

