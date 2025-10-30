Jim Irsay's Family To Auction Off Majority Of Late Owner's Memorabilia Collection

Jim Irsay's family has announced its plans to auction off the "majority" of the late owner's memorabilia collection in 2026 ... featuring countless items that would make most museums jealous.

The Irsay family told a local outlet Thursday the "decision was not made lightly, but with deep reflection and love for the legacy he built."

"Our dad was a passionate collector, driven not by possession, but by a profound appreciation for the beauty, history and cultural resonance of the items he curated. From iconic instruments to handwritten lyrics by legends to rare historical artifacts and documents, each piece in the collection tells a story – and he was always so excited to share those stories with the world."

Rock lovers better start saving up, 'cause some items used by legendary musicians are part of the auction.

Pieces that once belonged to Bob Dylan, Prince, Paul McCartney, Kurt Cobain, Elton John and plenty more big names are reportedly set to be up for grabs.

ESPN noted the Irsay Collection also included items like Muhammad Ali's "Rumble in the Jungle" championship belt from 1974 and the saddle used by Triple Crown winner Secretariat.

There are plenty of other artifacts, too ... including important historical documents and items owned by presidents.

All this comes after Irsay passed away back in May at the age of 65. According to his death certificate ... he died at the Beverly Hills hotel due to acute pneumonia, chronic atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmia.