Jeff Hardy Says Jahmyr Gibbs Is His New Favorite NFL Player After Halloween Costume

Move over, Lamar Jackson ... Jeff Hardy has a new favorite NFL player now -- thanks to Jahmyr Gibbs' Halloween costume tribute!!

We chopped it up with one-half of Team Extreme after Gibbs went viral for his 'fit at the Detroit Lions' holiday party this week ... and his efforts are being acknowledged by the man himself!!

"My mind was blown," Hardy said of the costume. "Lamar Jackson used to be my favorite NFL football player, so now I've got a new one."

Jeff said everything about it was on point ... so much so, he believes Jahmyr could have a spot in the WrestleMania main event if he wanted to!!

The 48-year-old said that knowing Gibbs is a fan of him -- especially since he was born close to 10 years after Jeff made his wrestling debut -- shows the impact he and his brother, Matt, have had on fans all over.

"When me and Matt came on the scene, I don't think the professional world had ever seen anything like me for sure, and then Matt, man," he said. "It was such a movement back then, and we're so blessed to be as active as we are today."