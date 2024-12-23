Texans' Tank Dell Suffered Dislocated Knee, Torn ACL Vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell won't play again this season -- and he might miss 2025 too -- as his coach just revealed he sustained a dislocated knee and a torn ACL during Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

DeMeco Ryans just announced the news to media members ... explaining Dell also damaged "some other things" in his knee after he collided with his teammate following a touchdown catch in the loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

DeMeco Ryans says that Tank Dell tore his ACL while dislocating he knee cap and “some other thing there that he’ll have to get repaired”



He also shared Jimmie Ward is out for the year with mid-foot sprain pic.twitter.com/kKbpB7Obfg — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 23, 2024 @TexansCommenter

Ryans said Dell will have surgery soon -- and while there's been no timeline for a return just yet, the injury usually takes a full year to come back from.

At least one of Dell's teammates knew the update was likely incoming ... as quarterback C.J. Stroud was seen sobbing on the field while doctors carted the injured 25-year-old Houston wideout away from the area.

Respect to Tank Dell for holding onto the ball while his leg is breaking



Tough.



pic.twitter.com/QU6BgJwYp2 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) December 21, 2024 @NFLNotify