Texans' Tank Dell Suffered Dislocated Knee, Torn ACL Vs. Chiefs
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell won't play again this season -- and he might miss 2025 too -- as his coach just revealed he sustained a dislocated knee and a torn ACL during Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

DeMeco Ryans just announced the news to media members ... explaining Dell also damaged "some other things" in his knee after he collided with his teammate following a touchdown catch in the loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ryans said Dell will have surgery soon -- and while there's been no timeline for a return just yet, the injury usually takes a full year to come back from.

At least one of Dell's teammates knew the update was likely incoming ... as quarterback C.J. Stroud was seen sobbing on the field while doctors carted the injured 25-year-old Houston wideout away from the area.

Dell, a third-round pick in 2023, had 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games this season.

