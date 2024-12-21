Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Houston Texans WR Tank Dell Carted Off Field After Catching Touchdown

Texans' Tank Dell Carted Off Field After Knee Injury ... C.J. Stroud, Others Brought to Tears

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell had to be carted off the field Saturday ... after suffering a bad injury while catching a touchdown pass.

The Houston standout was playing in Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs ... running a deep route into the endzone early in the second half of the game.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a perfect pass to Dell, falling right into his arms ... but, his teammate Jared Wayne was right next to him and dove for the ball -- his body slamming full force into Dell's leg.

Check out the side view ... it appears his knee is bent the wrong way by the collision -- and, he's clearly in agony after the hit, lying unmoving as the trainers attend to him.

Even in the world of football -- obviously a physically brutal game -- this injury really affected the players on the field ... with Stroud and others breaking down in tears after the hit.

News of the exact nature of the injury hasn't come out yet ... but, many online are assuming this is an ACL or MCL injury.

Dell played in 14 games this season ... but missed several games last season with a fractured fibula -- so, he's had to overcome an injury recently.

Coming into today's game, Dell had 45 catches for 569 and two touchdowns this season.

