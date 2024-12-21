Houston Texans WR Tank Dell Carted Off Field After Catching Touchdown

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell had to be carted off the field Saturday ... after suffering a bad injury while catching a touchdown pass.

The Houston standout was playing in Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs ... running a deep route into the endzone early in the second half of the game.

Texans WR Tank Dell is going to be carted to the locker room with a knee injury after scoring on this play:



pic.twitter.com/4irMJNGOkA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2024 @AdamSchefter

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a perfect pass to Dell, falling right into his arms ... but, his teammate Jared Wayne was right next to him and dove for the ball -- his body slamming full force into Dell's leg.

Respect to Tank Dell for holding onto the ball while his leg is breaking



Tough.



pic.twitter.com/QU6BgJwYp2 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) December 21, 2024 @NFLNotify

Check out the side view ... it appears his knee is bent the wrong way by the collision -- and, he's clearly in agony after the hit, lying unmoving as the trainers attend to him.

People are gonna have a problem with it, but CJ Stroud caring that much about Tank Dell is what I want out of a QB.



True leader.

pic.twitter.com/M6q7BEk6Xe — Extend Triston Casas (@AvgBelloFan) December 21, 2024 @AvgBelloFan

Even in the world of football -- obviously a physically brutal game -- this injury really affected the players on the field ... with Stroud and others breaking down in tears after the hit.

News of the exact nature of the injury hasn't come out yet ... but, many online are assuming this is an ACL or MCL injury.

Dell played in 14 games this season ... but missed several games last season with a fractured fibula -- so, he's had to overcome an injury recently.