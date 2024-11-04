Chris Olave's Brother Addresses Latest Concussion, It 'Ain't Worth It In NOLA'

NFL star Chris Olave suffered yet another head injury during the Saints' loss to the Panthers on Sunday ... and now his own brother is speaking out on his health -- saying it's simply not "worth it" to keep putting his body on the line in New Orleans.

The scary incident went down during the first quarter of the Saints' 23-22 defeat to the at the hands of Carolina ... when Derek Carr threw a pass downfield.

Chris Olave takes a nasty shot. Hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/LjFbFIxzpx — Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) November 3, 2024 @SaintsFilmRoom

Olave narrowly missed securing the high toss ... and was met with a brutal blow from safety Xavier Woods, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Olave laid on the ground after the hit to his head ... and was eventually stretchered off the field and taken to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, he was cleared to rejoin his teammates and fly home after the game.

It was the former Ohio State star's second concussion of the season and fourth of his pro career ... and despite the positive updates from Olave shortly after the play, his brother had a blunt take on the situation.

One X user questioned if it was time to have the "is it worth it?" talk and start thinking about the athlete's future ... and Josh Olave was quick to share his thoughts.

"Ain't worth it in Nola, I'll tell you that," Josh said.

Olave's bro wasn't the only one pissed off -- former Saints standout Michael Thomas pointed the finger at Carr for setting his teammates up ... saying, "Dude. Scary and panic and just throw the ball."

"Get him the f out of here he is so ass."

Carr later addressed MT's comments ... saying he tried to reach out to Thomas to handle things civilly, but no luck.