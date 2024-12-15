Miami Dolphins Receiver Grant DuBose Stretchered Off Field in Scary Scene

Play video content @WillKunkelFox

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose needed medical attention after a big hit Sunday ... with a stretcher coming out to roll him off the field.

The rookie WR was playing in Houston against the Texans Sunday ... when Tua Tagovailoa targeted him with a downfield pass early in the third quarter.

Say a prayer for Grant Dubose! Major injury during Dolphins Texans Game. Had to cut his jersey off and taken off field in stretcher.





While trying to make the catch, Houston Texans cornerback Calen Bullock came up and ran right through DuBose ... breaking up the pass and leaving the seventh-round draft pick lying, unmoving on the turf.

According to ESPN, medical staff attended to DuBose for more than 10 minutes ... eventually having to remove his helmet and even appearing to cut off his jersey while they attended to him.

This is the longest I've ever seen a game delayed because of an injury.



The entire Dolphins team was circled in prayer. An emotional scene at NRG as Grant DuBose was carted off the field.

While he was laid out on the ground, many of the Dolphins players gathered near the sideline and prayed for their teammate.

DuBose was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field. From there, he was taken to a local area hospital where he's reportedly in stable condition.

Many fans online are popping off about the Texans playing dirty ... with this hit coming just a couple weeks after linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair ended Trevor Lawrence's season with a late hit.

Bullock's hit seems totally incidental ... and officials flagged him for it, but did not eject him from the game which Houston won 20-12.

