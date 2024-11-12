Kyren Williams Sticks Finger In Dolphins Player's Ear Hole During Game
Rams' Kyren Williams Pokes Opponent's Ear Hole In Game ... A Wet Willy?!?
Rams running back Kyren Williams came to his teammate's defense during "Monday Night Football" ... but he had a pretty unique way of doing it -- poking his Dolphins opponent's ear in a bizarre in-game moment!!
It went down during the second quarter of the primetime matchup ... after Miami defensive back Kader Kohou gave L.A. wide receiver Demarcus Robinson a shove -- which Williams didn't take lightly.
Instead of escalating the situation further with a shove of his own, Williams responded with a wet willy-esque tactic.
Whether he drenched his finger before his finger slipped into the helmet isn't clear ... but either way, Kohou surprisingly didn't pay it any mind.
Kyren Williams 👉👂 pic.twitter.com/IPUqUa4lUU— ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2024 @espn
The internet certainly did notice, though ... with one social media user saying they would have "unraveled" if that were to happen to them -- and another wondering how the Dolphins DB kept his composure.
Williams' antics didn't help his team get a win ... as the home team fell to Miami, 23-15.
Maybe a swirly will be in store next week if someone crosses one of Williams' guys??