Kyren Williams Sticks Finger In Dolphins Player's Ear Hole During Game

Rams running back Kyren Williams came to his teammate's defense during "Monday Night Football" ... but he had a pretty unique way of doing it -- poking his Dolphins opponent's ear in a bizarre in-game moment!!

It went down during the second quarter of the primetime matchup ... after Miami defensive back Kader Kohou gave L.A. wide receiver Demarcus Robinson a shove -- which Williams didn't take lightly.

Instead of escalating the situation further with a shove of his own, Williams responded with a wet willy-esque tactic.

Whether he drenched his finger before his finger slipped into the helmet isn't clear ... but either way, Kohou surprisingly didn't pay it any mind.

The internet certainly did notice, though ... with one social media user saying they would have "unraveled" if that were to happen to them -- and another wondering how the Dolphins DB kept his composure.

Williams' antics didn't help his team get a win ... as the home team fell to Miami, 23-15.