Kyren Williams Holding Out Hope For Aaron Donald Return, 'Wouldn't Mind At All!'

If Aaron Donald gets the itch to return to the Rams this season, Kyren Williams tells TMZ Sports he's got no issues whatsoever helping the defensive tackle scratch it!!

AD, of course, retired back in March ... but after video surfaced of him recently beating former NFL running back LeSean McCoy in a sprint -- many have wondered if the future Hall of Famer has more gas left in the tank that he wants to expel on Sundays.

According to Williams, he's pretty sure Donald is firmly enjoying retirement ... but he said if the feeling ever changed, he'd happily welcome him back to the locker room.

"We wouldn't mind having him back," the L.A. tailback said. "We wouldn't mind at all!"

With or without Donald, though, Williams told us he's loving this year's version of the Rams ... insisting the team is good enough as is to win a Super Bowl.

In fact, the 24-year-old said emphatically he'd put L.A.'s roster "up against anybody," and he's confident they'd compete for the dub.

Williams will have a bit of a different impact on the team one way or another this year -- as he's slated to be the punt returner. He's clearly fired up for the role -- although he said his fantasy football managers have begged him to stay healthy amid the added workload.

He'll get to take his first shot at the new gig next Sunday night when the Rams open the season against Detroit.