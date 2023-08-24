Aaron Donald's Wife Gets Own Version Of SB LVI Ring, Hoping To Start New Trend
8/24/2023 12:15 AM PT
Aaron Donald's wife just got her own version of a Super Bowl LVI championship ring ... and the bling commemorating her hubby's 2022 title is so sweet -- TMZ Sports has learned the jeweler is now hoping it starts a new trend among wives and girlfriends of pro athletes.
Erica Donald hit up celeb icemaker Moe Diamonds last year with the idea that she should have a piece similar to Aaron's -- after the Rams superstar got his for beating Joe Burrow and the Bengals in February 2022.
Moe says he was hoping it'd come out so nice, it'd start a new WAGs fashion statement. And, after he delivered it to her, he seems pretty sure it'll stick.
Moe says the ring is filled with VS-VVS diamonds, yellow and blue sapphires matching Rams colors ... and it also has an F-color marquise center diamond that looks just like a football.
The iced-out item also features Donald's initials, his No. 99 jersey number, the letters SBLVI, and palm trees to represent Los Angeles.
Moe added that the bling holds approximately 3 carats of diamonds -- and has been appraised at $17,000!
Moe -- who's made several pieces for the Donalds over the years -- said he's pretty confident this could now spark a movement amongst champion WAGs going forward.
"I created a lady's Super Bowl ring," Moe said. "Aaron Donald's wife was the first person to receive it for the Super Bowl the Rams won."
"We are working on making it a trend for the wives/girlfriends to get a ring."
Lord knows the women definitely deserve it!