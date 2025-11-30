C.J. Stroud Plans to Have Father Work With Him When Released From Prison

Play video content TMZSports.com/Between The Lines

C.J. Stroud is all about family ... and he tells TMZ Sports that once his dad is released from prison, he plans to have him work with his foundation!!

The Houston Texans quarterback opened up to us about his plans nearly a decade after his father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, was sentenced to Folsom State Prison near Sacramento.

Stroud's dad is currently serving a 38-year sentence after pleading guilty to carjacking, kidnapping, robbery and misdemeanor sexual battery in 2015.

Stroud said his dad remains his best friend ... and when he gets out, he plans to bring him into the C.J. Stroud Foundation, which supports single mothers, kids of incarcerated parents, and criminal justice reform.

"In his situation, he's been in jail for about 10 years now, so he's seen people come in, come out, and he just has a heart for people like me and my mom. He has a lot of ideas on giving to people in halfway homes," Stroud said.

"He doesn't just wanna do that. He has other things in mind, but yeah, I think having it family-oriented is dope because that's how I started off. In his perspective, you know, being formerly incarcerated, he'll have a whole different branch that we can go down to help people because that's our goal."

Stroud, 24, also praised his mother, Kimberly, the co-founder of the C.J. Stroud Foundation ... saying working with her has been a blessing as "her heart and compassion for others has been amazing."