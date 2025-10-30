Texans Star C.J. Stroud Surprises Houston Fan W/ Home Makeover

Play video content TMZSports.com

C.J. Stroud played awesome on Sunday, but it's not the best thing the Texans' star did this week ... the franchise quarterback blessed a Houston resident with brand new furniture for her home, telling TMZ Sports it was a well-deserved gift!

We spoke with the Pro Bowl signal caller this week after the 24-year-old teamed up with Ashley Furniture and content creator Zachery Dereniowski for the second annual "Delivering Dreams" initiative, where people nominate a Houston-area resident for a home furniture makeover.

Ashly Scott-Jones received almost 30 nominations, with many from the community highlighting her positive impact ... and Stroud says he was honored to present her with the grand prize.

"I can't think of someone more deserving than her," C.J. told us.

"Her heart, her love, her compassion, you know, for me it's a blessing to give, but I also receive hope. It makes me become a lot more grateful for what God has done in my life."

Amazing deed aside ... Stroud -- who has thrown 11 touchdown passes this season -- says he had a fun time during the event, admitting he's an interior decorating fanatic.

"I do believe giving to people is just therapeutic, and I'm just very grateful that not only have I been doing with my foundation and my mom runs that, so it's very family-oriented, but Ashley has actually poured into our foundation," Stroud said.

"I continue to wanna do more and more and more because life is too short to not help people. It's not just about football, it's not just about sports, it's not just entertainment -- it's about loving on one another, even in a broken, sinful world."

Runners-up in the "Delivering Dreams" initiative didn't go empty-handed. Five of them received an exclusive Texans gift pack, home game tickets, and $500 in Ashley in-store credit.