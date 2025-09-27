Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBA's Spencer Dinwiddie Lists California Mansion For $6.9 Million

By TMZ Staff
Published

Spencer Dinwiddie's time in Calabasas is coming to an end -- the former Laker just listed his mansion for a little over $6 million after signing with the Hornets this offseason.

The 6'5" guard put his house back on the market this week with Josh & Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman ... a 7,269 square foot property that's close to the Malibu coast and has breathtaking views of the Santa Monica mountains.

spender-dinwiddie-Altman-Brothers---MLS-3
Altman Brothers / MLS

The 2021 custom-built property has it all ... an open layout with wide oak hardwood floors, Italian fixtures, balconies, two elegant staircases and a three-car garage.

Inside the digs are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a massive gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, a media lounge and a gym.

The outside is just as impressive -- an infinity pool, fire pit, outdoor kitchen and, like we said, the amazing views!!

spender-dinwiddie-Altman-Brothers---MLS-1
Altman Brothers / MLS

Dinwiddie initially had it listed at $7.7 million in 2024 ... and it's now available for $6,995,000.

It's unclear why Dinwiddie, 32, is letting go of this beauty ... especially since he was born and raised in Los Angeles. He did, however, sign a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets in July.

We reached out to Josh and Matt Altman regarding the listing ... and they had no comment.

Spencer Dinwiddie getty
Getty

Before the Hornets, Dinwiddie -- who averaged 11 points and 4.4 assists per game last season -- suited up for the Pistons, Nets, Wizards, Lakers and, most recently, the Mavericks.

