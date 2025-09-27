NBA's Spencer Dinwiddie Lists California Mansion For $6.9 Million

Spencer Dinwiddie's time in Calabasas is coming to an end -- the former Laker just listed his mansion for a little over $6 million after signing with the Hornets this offseason.

The 6'5" guard put his house back on the market this week with Josh & Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman ... a 7,269 square foot property that's close to the Malibu coast and has breathtaking views of the Santa Monica mountains.

The 2021 custom-built property has it all ... an open layout with wide oak hardwood floors, Italian fixtures, balconies, two elegant staircases and a three-car garage.

Inside the digs are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a massive gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, a media lounge and a gym.

The outside is just as impressive -- an infinity pool, fire pit, outdoor kitchen and, like we said, the amazing views!!

Dinwiddie initially had it listed at $7.7 million in 2024 ... and it's now available for $6,995,000.

It's unclear why Dinwiddie, 32, is letting go of this beauty ... especially since he was born and raised in Los Angeles. He did, however, sign a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets in July.

We reached out to Josh and Matt Altman regarding the listing ... and they had no comment.