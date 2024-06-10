Spencer Dinwiddie Claims Famed Car Shop Botched Mustang, Ferrari Deal, Sues

Spencer Dinwiddie is suing a famous car shop in Los Angeles ... claiming the company botched a deal involving a Ferrari and a rare Mustang so badly, it's caused him quite the headache.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, the NBA star says he first got into biz with Wires Only -- a custom automotive co. that's helped trick out cars for celebs like Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker -- back in November 2022 ... when he bought a 1976 Mustang Shelby for $699,000.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dinwiddie said trouble with the org., though, began a few months later ... when he wanted to purchase a 2022 Ferrari SF90 from the shop's showroom.

Dinwiddie claims he reached an agreement where he'd buy the luxury ride if and only if the company was able to sell his Mustang. His plan was to put those funds toward the price of the Ferrari -- which was $1,050,000.

The Lakers guard said he made it clear to Wires Only reps that if the Mustang did not sell within 45 days of his purchase of the Ferrari, he'd give back the sportscar and the deal would be off.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the suit, Dinwiddie -- who signed with the L.A. Lakers this past February -- claims he wired $350,000 as a deposit to hold the Ferrari.

Dinwiddie, though, says the Mustang didn't sell, so he tried to give back the Ferrari and recoup his $350,000 deposit. But, he claims the company would not only not return the dough -- but it retained counsel to fight him on it all.

Dinwiddie's now suing to get back the $350,000 deposit ... plus other unspecified damages.