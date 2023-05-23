Michael Jordan Cops $3.5 Million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, Goes Over 300 MPH!

Michael Jordan's giving Floyd Mayweather's car collection a run for his money ... His Airness plunked down $3.5 MILLION on one of the rarest hypercars in the world, a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster that goes OVER 300 MPH.

60-year-old Jordan got the special ride this week from Hennessey founder and CEO, John Hennessey, who posted photos with the NBA immortal on Instagram ... and the car is amazing.

"Today was a special day," Hennessey, one of the most respected minds in the automobile industry, said in the IG caption.

"Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend 🐐"

The 2-seated Roadster -- which is based on the Venom F5 coupe -- is souped up with a massive twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter, 'Fury' V8 engine that packs an incredible 1,817 horsepower.

The Texas-made car also has a tempered glass engine viewing window and according to the site, "can withstand aerodynamic forces exceeding 300 mph and temperatures beyond 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit."

"This panel, in the middle of the rear engine cover, spotlights the massive ‘Fury’ V8 engine in all its glory," the company said on the site.

"Its engineering was no simple task – developed and certified for use in jet aircraft."

The ride -- known as a hypercar -- also comes with lightweight, aluminum wheels that have the words "Hennessey" and "Roadster" scripted on the outer face of each rim.

Jordan's new Venom F5 is one of 30 made ... and Hennessey expects it to be the "world's fastest convertible."

The current record is held by the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder at 265.6 mph.

"The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5®’s extreme performance," Hennessey said.