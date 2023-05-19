Adam Levine Drives Around In New $70K Ford Bronco Hennessey VelociRaptor 500

Check Out My New $70K Bronco ...

Adam Levine is adding to his multi-million dollar car collection ... he's driving a new Ford Bronco that's super hard to find ... and he looks super happy behind the wheel.

The Maroon 5 lead singer hopped in his 500-horsepower Bronco Hennessey VelociRaptor on Friday ... tooling around Santa Barbara, CA in the $70,000 whip.

Adam's living it up as the weekend nears ... he's got the windows down and the top off.

This version of Ford's new Broncos is not just sitting at any old dealer ... Adam's one of the first folks to get a set of keys ... so it's no wonder he looks so thrilled.

Adam's cruising solo here ... looks like he left the wife, kids and the family's new puppy at home.

The man's got a thing for rare and expensive cars ... Adam reportedly owns over $2 million worth of wheels, including a $685k vintage Ferrari.

Remember ... Adam is also suing a car dealer he alleges sold him a fake $1 million Maserati.