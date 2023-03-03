Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Adam Levine Gets New Puppy That Will Become Enormous

Adam Levine And They Call It Puppy Love!!!

3/3/2023 4:27 PM PT
Adam Levine and fam are gonna have their hands full, because they just got a new puppy that promises to eventually tip the scales at over 100 lbs!!!

Adam was in Montecito Friday caressing his new pooch -- a fluffy Leonberger, a German-bred dog that will be enormous. Females get up to 140 lbs and dude dogs 170 lbs -- yes 170!!!

adam levine
Check out the pup's paws ... you can see what's in store for the Levine family.

Adult Leonberger
Aside from sheer size ... these dogs shed like crazy -- so much so, grooming them has become a cottage industry. There are even competitions for who can get the biggest hairballs.

BTW ... can't tell if it's a male or female ... it's a little shy in the pics!

And, hey ... just imagine the size of the poop!!!

