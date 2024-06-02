LaMelo Ball Gets '1-Of-1' Cybertruck Loaded With Custom Details

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
LaMelo Ball Gets Custom Cybertruck ... Loaded With '1-Of-1' Details!!!

LaMelo Ball just added another whip to his collection that'll make ya jealous ... TMZ Sports has learned the NBA star copped a custom Tesla Cybertruck -- that's loaded with all kinds of sick features!!

Ball worked exclusively with Dreamworks Motorsports to get the ride tricked out to his liking ... and take a look at the finished product he received this week -- it's got ALL of the bells and whistles built into it.

It has his "LaFrance" clothing brand logo all over ... even stitched into the car's headrests. It also has the words "Rare" and "1 Of 1" slapped on it -- an homage to the unique tattoos the hooper has on his hands and back.

Dreamworks Motorsports

The chrome-wrapped truck, released in November 2023, also has 26" Koko Kuture Sicily color wheels with 35" off-road tires, SunTek tints, and LED lights under the body and fender.

We're told the 22-year-old Charlotte Hornets guard was involved with the design and building process ... and all the logos and emblems he wanted were handmade with infrared paint that matches one of his signature PUMA kicks.

Dreamworks Motorsports

The cost for the custom work is undisclosed ... but Ball signed a 5-year extension worth $260 million last year with the Hornets -- so, yeah, dude can certainly afford to drive in style!

