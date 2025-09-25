Logan Paul Shows Off New $32.5 Million Puerto Rico Mansion

Logan Paul's got a new house -- a $32.5 million crib in Puerto Rico -- and on Wednesday, he showed his fans it has ALL the bells and whistles.

In a vlog posted to his YouTube page, the WWE Superstar explained to his followers that after having a daughter and marrying Nina Agdal, he upgraded from his old Dorado mansion to a new one nearby.

He showed the home has a big pool, a tennis court, an elevator, a theater room ... and one helluva view.

Paul said repeatedly in the vid he couldn't believe the place was his -- as the price tag was super high -- but he noted it's only going to make him work harder.

After officially signing documents to make the house his, his little brother, Jake Paul, swung by ... and even the boxing superstar couldn't believe the property was Logan's.